Nick Young is one of the most entertaining NBA players to watch, both on and off the court.

Swaggy P has been known to taunt his opponents by making funny gestures, and his trash talking game is pretty strong as well.

Also strong is his sense of style, which was on display before Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Spurs, when he rocked a silk robe, boxers and a t-shirt.

Swaggy P made a statement with that look.