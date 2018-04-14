NHL Report: Parise and LaDue

If you’ve been watching the first round series between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets, you’ll know that the Wild are going to be lucky to extend the series to five or six games.

Through two games, the Wild have had nothing for the Jets. It’s been a clinic. The Jets have used their size to neutralize the smaller Wild. Moreover, during the first two games in Winnipeg, the Wild have been outshot 83-37 and outscored 7-3. On the ice, it hasn’t been that close, the Wild have lost all of the 50/50 battles and haven’t been strong on pucks.

Fancy platitudes aren’t going to do it for the Wild. The Wild need to score goals and have an answer to the Jets aggressive forecheck. The Wild also need to slow down the Jets forwards as they enter the defensive zone.

“Guys care a lot. They’re a resilient group,” Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau said.”Most of all, they’re competitive and they care. When things don’t go well they’re not happy. I think we work hard to fix those things.”

Dubnyk’s playing great, he’s giving us a chance. And we’re not really giving ourselves much of a chance,” Wild forward Zach Parise said.

“Unfortunately, I feel like we always find ourselves down 0-2,” Parise told the Athletic. “It’s beginning to be a bad habit of ours.”

Parise Lone Bright Spot for Wild

Speaking of Parise, he’s been one of the bright spots for the Wild. Parise has scored two of the Wild’s three goals. When Parise scored 45 seconds remaining in game two, he passed Marian Gaborik for the most playoff goals in Wild history. That’s a pretty big honor.

Here are the links to Parise two goals. (Wild’s second goal game one) and (Wild’s only goal against Winnipeg game two)

LaDue’s Blast Ties Game for Kings

For Grand Forks Central and UND defenseman Paul LaDue scored his first-ever Stanley Cup goal against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. LaDue’s marker tied the game at one.

The Knights would go on to win 2-1 in double overtime. The L.A. Kings return to Los Angeles down two games to none.

It was only a matter of time before the @LAKings got their first of the #StanleyCup Playoffs. Get ready, folks. This game's a treat. pic.twitter.com/3TKE6nmYP3 — NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2018

Love LaDue’s celly.