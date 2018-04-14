Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast: Josh Rosen, Tristan Thompson, Lamar Jackson and more

An apparatus of sounds, entertainment and no features

Kenny and Pete breakdown the latest NFL headlines a couple of weeks ahead of the NFL Draft. With the NFL season winding down, the duo tries to book a couple of feature guests but neither workout. That’s okay. They never needed guests.

The broadcast and podcast starts with topical takes and tangents about Reuben Foster‘s latest case developments, Meek Mill getting endorsement from Bob Kraft, the Patriots’ interest in Lamar Jackson and the latest Josh Rosen storylines.

Additionally, they go on tangents about Colin Kaepernick, Aldon Smith, Brett Farve, Cordarrelle Patterson, Vontaze Burfict, Tristan Thompson, Khalil Mack, Jarvis Landry and Khalil Mack. Don’t forget that they try to figure out the NFL Color Rush mess and they celebrate Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree potential practice fade.

Next week’s show will actually feature a real quest. Make sure you check it out.

This podcast is more than a football podcast for football heads by football heads. TDs & Tangents features topical tangents and endless banter surrounding the NFL, culture, and society. That means race, sex, hip hop, food, politics, economics, religion and almost everything else comes up during this football podcast.

