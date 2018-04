Sixers big man Joel Embiid may have missed Game1 of the team’s playoff series against the Bulls, but he still made his presence felt.

Embiid rang a replica of the Liberty Bell on the court before the game at Wells Fargo Center tipped off, and did so while wearing a Phantom of the Opera mask.

THE PHANTOM OF THE PROCESS. Who else to ring the bell tonight for Game 1 but Joel Embiid, in a signature Phantom mask? pic.twitter.com/zuXJWzBkbn — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 15, 2018

Vintage Embiid — gotta love it.