Ben Simmons blows right by Kelly Olynyk and dunks, then flexes to celebrate

76ers rookie Ben Simmons didn’t succumb to the pressure in his first career playoff game on Saturday.
Simmons finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, with 17 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds in the 130-103 blowout win over the Heat.
He also treated fans to a highlight-reel play in the third quarter. Simmons used a sick crossover to blow by Kelly Olynyk, and then finished off the play with a dunk. He wasn’t done there, though, as he flexed to show the fans at Wells Fargo Center what he had just done.
A star is rising right in front of our very eyes.
