Big news for Subway Squawkers! We're moving on up!

Greetings. As you may be aware, Subway Squawkers is part of thesportsdaily.com, a collection of top sports blogs. Now The Sports Daily is partnering with the USA Today Sports Media Group, which means we’ve got a slicker-looking blog, and we will share ad inventory with them. It’s also cool to be under the umbrella of USA Today. This is good news for the Squawkers. Like The Jeffersons, we’re moving on up!
More Sports
Subway Squawkers 1hr ago
Subway Series roommates? Why do Giancarlo Stanton and AJ Ramos share an apartment?
There is a lot to talk about when it comes to Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees’ highest-profile new acquisition, between his (…)
MMA 2hr ago
Joshua MMA defection rumours complicate plans of contenders
Anthony Joshua looks like an immovable force at present. The list of men chasing his belts is a long one, but Bulgarian heavyweight (…)
Updates 2hr ago
How to Choose the Right Pool Cue
Over the past two decades, pool cues have greatly advanced in quality but their popularity has mainly been based on the perspective of the (…)
Updates 2hr ago
The NHL's Future?
*Somewhere in a rink in the near future* Play By Play Man: Faceoff in the Team Blue zone, here’s the draw and Jones scores!!! takes (…)
Updates 2hr ago
10 Inspirational Sports Movies Worth Seeing
Every athlete or sports fan in the world knows that sport is always a drama. What can give you higher rush than actual participation? (…)
The Sports Daily 2hr ago
Eight MLB Players Who'd Like to Start 2018 All Over Again
The 2018 MLB regular season isn’t even three weeks old yet, but there are a number of players who’d probably love access to a (…)
Updates 2hr ago
Winning Sports Marketing Mix, Today and Beyond
Sports Industry is expanding all around the world as the sports events are getting greater and more appealing. The massive sports events (…)
Red's Army 3hr ago
Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics executed with great success (but it didn't feel like it)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing (…)
Mets 3hr ago
Minor League Mondays: Justin Dunn Off To Fast Start For St. Lucie
The New York Mets’ farm system received a lot of grief in the offseason, even from the front office. General Manager Sandy Alderson (…)
Indians 3hr ago
2018 Extended Spring Training Primer: All The Rest
An unofficial league, extended spring training is a bit crazy. Games last between 7 and 9 innings, are usually played two at a time (on (…)
Comments