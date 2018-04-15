Big news for Subway Squawkers! We're moving on up!

Greetings. As you may be aware, Subway Squawkers is part of thesportsdaily.com, a collection of top sports blogs. Now The Sports Daily is partnering with the USA Today Sports Media Group, which means we’ve got a slicker-looking blog, and we will share ad inventory with them. It’s also cool to be under the umbrella of USA Today. This is good news for the Squawkers. Like The Jeffersons, we’re moving on up!