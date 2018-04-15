Eagles CB Daryl Worley passed out in car, then tased and arrested with gun near team facility

One of the Eagles biggest offseason acquisitions may be in some hot water going forward.

Cornerback Daryl Worley, who the team signed to shore up its one main area of weakness — in the secondary — was arrested near the team facility on Sunday morning.

Worley was reportedly passed out in his vehicle, blocking the highway, which resulted in 911 being called in response. Police showed up, and Worley was apparently tased for being “combative.” Not only that, a gun was recovered as well.

Incident occurred at Broad and Pattison, near the team facility. https://t.co/0FNgyeKgH5 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 15, 2018

The Eagles released a statement on the incident.

Eagles statement: “We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2018

That’s not something you read about every day.