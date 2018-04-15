GAMEDAY: Round 1, Game 3

WELLS FARGO CENTRE – PHILADELPHIA, PA

3:00 PM EST. NBC

SERIES IS TIED 1-1

Note: The following words and phrases were written by noted good boy Rez.

On Friday night the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Penguins in a game of hockey for the first time this season. I am starting with this fact because judging by the internet you wouldn’t be able to tell this was true.

Pens fans, now I love you guys, but seriously, how many times do you guys need reminded of this…hockey is a liar sometimes. The Pens played fine, they got unlucky, Philly played desperate. As my good friend Jeoff says, you gotta lose one to win in 5.

Everyone should be fired up for tonight. Tonight we get to see vintage Penguins hockey on display. Well, vintage since like, 2016 but still you get the point.

Philly is going to be frothing at the mouth. WFC will be ready to burn every time 87 touches the puck. The Flyers are gonna try and make it ugly and gross and stupid hockey.

While the Flyers do that the Pens will just play their game. Like they’ve done the past two years, like they’ve done the past two games. Some games it’s not good enough, but most games it is, especially the last two years.

The Pens aren’t a perfect team, but they’re better than the fucking Flyers. Tonight it shows.

LINES:

No idea what’s going on with Letang. He didn’t practice yesterday and with his history I’d bet he doesn’t play today. Hunwick slots in his place.

Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Hagelin-Malkin-Hornqvist

Sheary-Brassard-Kessel

Kuhnhackl-Sheahan-Aston-Reese

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Schultz

Hunwick-Oleksiak

Murray

Update: Looks like Letang is playing.

Flyers:

Girous-Couturier-Raffl

Lindblom-Patrick-Voracek

Konecny-Filpulla-Simmonds

Laughton-Lehtera-Read

Provorov-Ghostsdalkjfas;ldj

Sanheim-Macdonald

Manning-Dickhead

Elliott-Mrazek

First playoff road game of the season. Enjoy it, embrace the hatred of Philly, embrace the silence after the big goal Brassard just put home. Just fucking enjoy the hell out of this ride.

Because it’s only just beginning. Buckle Up.

