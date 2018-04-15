Gary Bettman Being Swarmed By This Winnipeg Jets Fan Might Be The Funniest Picture On The Internet

I can't stop laughing at this. Great to see the commish in town for the #WPGWhiteout pic.twitter.com/sZlVM93S0j — Andrew Paterson (@hustlerama) April 14, 2018

I literally have no idea why the commissioner of the fourth largest sport in North America is taking in a postseason hockey game in a general admission seat, but I don’t hate it either. Perhaps ole Gary B’s pulling off his best impression to prove to the great fans of Winnipeg, Manitoba that he actually watches hockey.

Or perhaps he’s just there to mingle with the fans for a little PR 101.

Gary Bettman sitting in front of us #gojetsgo #whiteout wife called it pic.twitter.com/AJsLNsSZjz — Kelly Pickard (@Pickkelly) April 13, 2018

Either way, the jury’s still out on whether or not he’s dead or alive in this picture.

Yes he was pic.twitter.com/aXd6ruiUIB — Andrew Paterson (@hustlerama) April 15, 2018

I can basically envision this entire sequence going down like this:

Random Winnipeg Jets fan decked out in whiteout gear head to toe: “Excuse me, Mr. Bettman. Would you mind if I got a picture with you?”

Gary Bettman: “Why certainly.”

*Random Jets fan snuggles up nice and closely to Gary Bettman to pose for picture.”

Gary Bettman’s brain: “Quick! Act natural, Gary. Do your best not to look like a lifeless mannequin wearing a $3,000 suit.*

*Picture snaps.*

Random Jets fan: “Thanks a lot, Mr. Bettman!”

Gary Bettman: “You’re welcome. Enjoy the rest of the first half.”

Gary Bettman’s brain: “You nailed it, Gary!”

.

.

Follow Peep on Twitter: @PeepsBurgh