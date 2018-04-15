Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson talk coaching openings as Knicks reach out

As the Knicks start to explore options for their next head coach, the organization has reportedly reached out to two familiar faces. According to Frank Isola, the team has contacted both Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson about the opening.
Doing color commentary for ABC during the Warriors/Spurs postseason opener, the pair didn’t specifically address the Knicks’ job, but Jackson appeared to have a little tickle in his throat when play-by-play man Mike Breen brought up David Fizdale’s qualifications for the various vacancies across the league. See below.
Jackson later took to Twitter to say it was Breen coughing, but it’s pretty clear he himself was the culprit.
Jackson would obviously be a home run with New York’s fan base. and Van Gundy has proven success after leading the Knicks to the organization’s last NBA Finals appearance. Whereas Jackson clearly has interest, Van Gundy would be a far better choice and Steve Mills & Scott Perry would be best in doing their due diligence by pursuing his candidacy aggressively.
Comments