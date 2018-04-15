John Wall, Drake seen talking trash to each other during game

The trash talk between rap mogul Drake and Wizards point guard John Wall began on social media in the days leading up to Saturday’s playoff matchup at Air Canada Centre, and it continued throughout the contest.

Drake, as usual, was courtside for the game, and he was seen having words with Wall a few times during the matchup.

One of the instances of that happening took place in the second quarter, during a stoppage of play, which you can see in the video clip below.

WE WANT ALL DA SMOKE. It started on Instagram, now John Wall is talking trash to Drake to his face. LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/Uvk3ibqA3C pic.twitter.com/LmTPSoLMun — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) April 14, 2018

We’d love to know what was said. It just looked like good old-fashioned trash talk, though.