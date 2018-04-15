LeBron James' struggleface reaction late in Cavs' loss to Pacers goes viral

The first game of the Cavs’ 2018 playoffs campaign did not go as LeBron James and Co. expected it would.

James himself was just average (by his standards), and the Cavs found themselves trailing the Pacers 33-14 after one quarter of play at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday.

LBJ led all Cavs in scoring with 24 points, but it was all about Victor Oladipo on Sunday, who came into his own, and dropped 32 points. James, at one point during the game, was clearly a bit taken aback by the Pacers’ dominance, and he had a pretty fitting facial expression that summed up the Cavs’ struggles in the contest.

James’ reaction summed the contest up well, as the Cavs may have got caught overlooking the Pacers, and now it’s a series. Indiana earned Sunday’s win, and already made free agency buzz regarding what might take place later on this summer a bit more interesting.