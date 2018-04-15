LOOK: Drake rocks Humboldt Broncos jersey courtside at Raptors game to honor team

Rap mogul Drake serves as the Toronto Raptors team ambassador/unofficial head cheerleader, so of course he was courtside at Air Canada Centre for the team’s playoff opener against the Wizards on Saturday.

As usual, he was doing his thing, standing up during the majority of the game, and making his voice heard on the court.

Not only that, he also rocked a pretty sweet Humboldt Broncos jersey.

Props to Drake for honoring the Canadian junior hockey team, in the wake of the fatal bus crash last week that resulted in 16 people tragically dying.