The Maple Leafs have been absolutely dominated by the Bruins in their playoff series, and it’s starting to take a toll on them physically, as well as mentally.

Boston has outscored Toronto 12-4 in the two games, which is an enormous margin for a playoff series, when matchups are usually close.

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner clearly wasn’t happy about it, as he was seen smashing his stick on the crossbar during Game 2.

Decent swing from Gardiner to break the stick on the crossbar. A little hesitation on the backswing got him out of rythm, but nice recovery and finish pic.twitter.com/637VQtzGyT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 15, 2018

Gotta feel bad for the stick on that one.