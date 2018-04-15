WATCH: James Harden gets away with comically blatant travel amid 44-point outburst

Rockets star James Harden showed why he’s clearly deserving of the MVP Award with an otherworldly performance in Sunday’s 104-101 win over the Timberwolves in the team’s playoff opener.

Harden was the clear difference-maker in the game, with 44 points on 15-of-26 shooting. He was especially hot from the perimeter, as he drained seven of 12 three-pointer she attempted.

He was so hot that he got away with the most blatant travel ever in the second quarter. Check out the “extra” stepback he took here on this three-point jumper.

Harden clearly sets his pivot foot twice on the step back. This is a travel. #RocketsNation pic.twitter.com/0WYi8wATyF — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) April 16, 2018

To his credit, though, he drained it.

Beard is cookin' 🔥 Rockets lead the Wolves, 54-47 at half pic.twitter.com/SAXhxLzE4b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2018

We can’t blame the officials for overlooking the extra steps. Harden put on a show and completely took over the game from start to finish. He earned the right to walk a bit.