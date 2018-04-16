4/16/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Even though they left a small army on the basepaths yesterday, the New York Mets (12-2) found a way to win. Wilmer Flores played the role of hero, launching a walk off homer to help the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. The win gave the Mets five consecutive series victories to start the season, the first time in franchise history they have done that. The Mets now are staring at a tremendous opportunity to put even more distance between themselves and the struggling Washington Nationals (7-9) in the National League East standings. The Nats are in town to kick off a three game series tonight, with first pitch for the opener scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.06 ERA) to the bump tonight. deGrom did not factor in the decision last Tuesday, allowing four runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins, but was helped out by a resilient effort from the Mets’ offense. The Mets ended up winning the game 8-6. The Nationals will counter with young right hander A.J. Cole (0-1, 12.00 ERA). Cole was much sharper in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday (after Atlanta beat him up for 10 runs in 3.2 innings on April 3rd), but received a no decision for his efforts. The Nationals went on to lose the game 5-3 after Cole departed.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez CF Juan Lagares C Jose Lobaton SP Jacob deGrom SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: