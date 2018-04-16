Bryce Harper shatters bat, still crushes home run

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper showed just how strong he is during Monday’s game against the Mets.

Harper saw a fastball up in the zone from Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the first inning of the contest, and he went after it. Harper connected, but the pitch had some good movement on it, so the ball hit off the end of his bat. It was surmised that that would result in a routine fly ball, except Harper is so powerful that he was able to muscle the ball over the wall for a home run — even with the bat shattered. The barrel literally went flying toward the screen, yet the ball still found its way out, and traveled 406 feet in total.

406 feet … with a broken bat!@Bharper3407 won’t let some shattered lumber stop him from going yard. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GVmVPhNdaw — #Statcast (@statcast) April 16, 2018

A broken bat home run isn’t something you see every day. Nevertheless, it was Harper’s eighth dinger of the season.