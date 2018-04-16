Could Los Angeles Clippers trade for Kawhi Leonard?

The Kawhi Leonard injury situation is one of the most unique ones we’ve seen in recent years.

Leonard seemingly had a good relationship with his coaches and peers before suffering the injury, but now it appears that he just doesn’t want to suit up and play. Maybe it’s to risk reinjuring himself, or maybe he’s not happy with his peers.

Whatever the reason, Leonard is sitting with the same quadricep injury that Tony Parker once played through.

That’s why the team is preparing for the possibility of life after Leonard, as they should. Apparently, the Clippers have already put together a trade package in an attempt to possibility land the superstar in the offseason, according to a report from Sam Amick of USA Today. It reads:

Landing Leonard — who grew up outside of Los Angeles in Moreno Valley, hails from San Diego State and is known to be a favorite of Clippers consultant Jerry West — would be well worth the hefty price it would take to get him. Maybe the Clippers offer their two first-round picks in this June’s draft, and whatever combination of other talent the Spurs want in return. And suddenly, they’re back in Western Conference contention again.

It makes sense, as Leonard was raised in the Southern California area.