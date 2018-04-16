Fighters of the Week

1. Dustin Poirier: Wow. What a fight. In a barnburner that we knew it would be, the Diamond and Justin Gaethje went to war, with Poirier landing high and Gaethje landing low until one of them fell. Gaethje fell, and now Poirier is getting himself in the lightweight title mix.

2. Daniela Romina Bermudez: Defended her WBO Bantamweight title and picked up Marcela Eliana Acuna’s IBF Bantamweight title in their title vs. title matchup.

3. Matheus Diniz: Won an absolutely stacked eight-man middleweight tournament at KASAI’s second event.

4. Alex Oliveira: Cowboy stepped up to face a legend on short notice and proceeded to break a lot of our hearts. Much respect.

5. Michael Chandler: Unfortunately didn’t have the chance to earn his title back, but Brandon Girtz is a solid fighter and Chandler choked him out in the first round. Brent Primus awaits.

6. Eddie Cummings: In the main event of KASAI 2, Cummings defeated Renato Canuto by the slimmest of margians, a penalty point.

7. Marouan Toutouh/Vlad Tuinov: Advanced to Kunlun Fight’s mythological 70kg tournament.

8. Ryoto Murata: Retained his WBA (not-super, go to hell, WBA) middleweight championship in Japan against Emanuele Blandamura.

9. Cristofer Rosales: Daigo Higa lost his title on the scale, and to compound a bad weekend for the 22-year old, he took his first career loss when his corner stopped the fight in the ninth-round.

10. Mitsuhisa Sunabe: The strawweight top-10er defended his King of Pancrase 115lb championship in the main event of Pancrase 295 on Fight Pass.

11. Felipe Pena: The ACBJJ Light Heavyweight Champion defended his gold in the main event at ACBJJ 12 in Kazakhstan.

12. Joao Miyao/Paulo Miyao: The Miyao brothers claimed two vacant titles by points at ACB’s 12th Jiu Jitsu event.

13. Jamal James: Advanced to 23-1 in the main event spot on Friday’s FS1 card over Abel Ramos.

14. AJ McKee: In the co-main of Bellator 197, took care of a game Justin Lawrence by shutout UD.

15. Dricus Du Plessis: The EFC Worldwide kingpin came to Poland took the KSW welterweight championship from Roberto Soldic by R2 TKO.

Honorable Mention:

Phil De Fries: Defended his KSW Heavyweight championship by TKO at KSW 43 in Poland.

Eddie Martinez

Francisco Vargas

Justin Greskiewicz

Dontale Mayes