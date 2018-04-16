Gregg Popovich addresses rumor that he's tired of coaching

The current state of the Spurs isn’t anywhere near the dominant contender we’ve become used to seeing in past years, and it’s clear the team has taken a few steps back.

Kawhi Leonard could depart over the summer, and the Spurs may actually have to end up undergoing some sort of a mini-rebuild.

But don’t expect head coach Gregg Popovich to go anywhere.

Pop briefly said “I’m tired of this” after Sunday’s blowout loss to the Warriors, which sparked rumors about his potential retirement. He shot them down quickly.

“Of course, are you serious?” Pop said. “I get to work with these young guys. I get to watch people develop and grow. They have babies…well, their wives do. They grow as people. I make more friends for life. It’s pretty cool.”

Yesterday Pop walked into his press conference and said "I'm tired of this." Today @mikefinger asked Pop: "are you still finding some sense of enjoyment out of this even when you lose even when things aren't going great?" His response: pic.twitter.com/11lwrmdZBk — Sports Night (@Sports_NightTX) April 15, 2018

We’ll see if Pop changes his tune at any point in the future.