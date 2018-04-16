JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a statement with this photo at Coachella

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a shot at critics who believe athletes should stay clear from making statements about art and entertainment.

Smith-Schuster was at Coachella Music Festival over the weekend, and he used an Instagram post to throw some shade at those who think football players should “stick to football.”

It was somewhat clever, but a bit attention-seeking. Russell Westbrook and other athletes that engage in art and fashion don’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.