It’s unclear what Kelly Olynyk was trying to accomplish at the end of one particular play in Monday’s playoff matchup, but he nearly connected on a brutal elbow he threw at Ben Simmons.

Olynyk was seen having some words with Simmons at the time, when he threw a vicious elbow at the back of the rookie’s head. It didn’t appear as if he was trying to connect with the blow, but was a stupid idea regardless.

It’s a good thing Simmons didn’t turn his head, or Olynyk’s elbow may have landed.