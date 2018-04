Lambeau Field is no stranger to snow, but the amount that recently hit Wisconsin has really made the famous football stadium look unrecognizable. It was the biggest blizzard that has hit the state in 130 years, and Wisconsin is currently a Winter Wonderland — in April.

Check out the scene at Lambeau. Does this even look like a football stadium?

❄️ SNOW TUNNEL ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2737Tc2BlW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 16, 2018

This Blizzard Cam shows what Lambeau looks like in real time.

Snowmageddon.