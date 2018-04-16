Lance Stephenson predicts LeBron James will 'ball out' in Game 2

LeBron James was fairly quiet, by his standards, in Sunday’s 98-80 loss to the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena. He scored only 24 points in 44 minutes, and got outplayed by Victor Oladipo, who was the best player on the court by far.

His opponents, however, expect that he’ll turn things around and rebound with a huge performance in Game 2.

Lance Stephenson, who has made it his duty to get under James’ skin, was asked about what he expects on Wednesday night. Stephenson said he expects James to “ball out,” and also added that his energy on the court is “contagious” for his teammates.

Also contagious: Germs, from when you blow in someone’s ear.

Wednesday’s game should be a great one, as all the pressure is squarely on James’ shoulders right about now.