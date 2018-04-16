LOOK: Bill Belichick once wore this pirate costume to a Halloween party

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is all business on the football field and in the team facility, but he has been known to have his fun from time to time, it’s just rarely talked about.

Belichick has his own boat and does travel a good deal, often with his girlfriend Linda Holliday. We even have video of him attending a Halloween party in the past with some of his players, including Randy Moss.

Not only that, Belichick was rocking a pirate costume — with rollerblades on, which you can see in the video.

That time @RandyMoss convinced Bill Belichick to be a rollerblading pirate for the night 😂 Happy Birthday, Coach! pic.twitter.com/MgfbtqBRNO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 16, 2018

Yeah, we had to see it to believe it as well.