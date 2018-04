One of the most surprising moments of the MLB season so far took place on Opening Day, when a bald eagle casually landed on his neck while he was on the mound.

Oh, just an 🦅 landing in a Big 🍁.@James_Paxton, totally fearless. pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC — Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018

Fans at Safeco Field responded by weighed eagle-themed masks and costumes during Monday’s game.

Mariners fans are the closest thing we Americans have to European soccer fans. I just wish we could see what these guys would put on the James Paxton tifo. pic.twitter.com/nJWtEwZKpJ — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) April 17, 2018

It’s not as great as Eagles fans wearing dog masks, but it’s up there.