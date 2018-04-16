NHL Report: Oshie and Parise

Next, to Christmas, this is the most wonderful time of the year. The first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So far, the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been phenomenal. Last night, two former University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux All-Americans found the twine.

Oshie Shines for Capitals

First, T.J. Oshie and the Washing Capitals head for Columbus, OH, down two games to none after getting swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in our Nations’ Capital. Oshie has gotten hot as of late, scoring seven goals and 13 points in the last 13 games. It doesn’t hurt that he plays on the power play with All-World forward Alex Ovechkin.

Last night, with 3:35 remaining in the game, Oshie hammered home a one-timer to tie the game at 4-4 and send the game to overtime. At the 12:22 mark of overtime, forward Matt Calvert scored the game-winning goal for the Blue Jackets.

.@TJOshie77 ties the game late in the third. pic.twitter.com/FG7tTbmHYS — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) April 16, 2018

Parise Heats Up

Zach Parise missed the first 39 games of the season due to a back injury. After returning from injury, Parise started slowly scoring (2g-1a–3pts) in his first 10 games.

In the final 32 games, Parise scored (13g-8a–21pts). To put it all in perspective. Parise’s last 21 games have been lights out, he’s scored 15 goals and 18 points.

During the first two games of the series, Parise scored two of the Wild’s first three goals. On Sunday night, the Wild found the twine six times. This time, the Wild spread the goals around, six different players scored goals for the Wild.

Zach Parise tips home this pass from Koivu to give the #mnwild the lead. pic.twitter.com/x2RnZPlZx6 — Giles Ferrell (@gilesferrell) April 15, 2018

Here’s another look at Parise’s goal.