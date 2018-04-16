WATCH: Joel Embiid attempts to emulate James Harden's stepback jumper

Joel Embiid has a pretty smooth jumper for a seven-footer.

Embiid can knock down midrange shots, and he can also shoot from the perimeter, which is part of what makes him so tough to defend. He even attempted to dribble and shoot like MVP favorite James Harden before Game 2 of the team’s playoff series against the Heat on Monday night.

Not too many NBA centers would even attempt to pull off Harden’s signature crossover move followed by a stepback jumper, but Embiid gave it a go.

We’d love to see Embiid try the move in a playoff game at some point.