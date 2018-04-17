4/17/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It was a party for the first seven innings last night for the New York Mets (12-3), who jumped out to a 6-1 lead over the Washington Nationals (8-9). Jacob deGrom was cruising, becoming the first Mets’ starter to work into the eighth inning, but ran out of gas after recording an out. Mickey Callaway went to the bullpen, and what followed was an absolute horror show. The Nationals scored seven unanswered runs, including six in the eighth, to stun the Mets 8-6 and draw first blood in this three game set. The Mets will look to bounce back as the two teams continue their series tonight. First pitch for the middle game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.29 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was dominant in his season debut last Wednesday, limiting the Miami Marlins to one run in seven innings of work to earn his first victory of the 2018 campaign. The Nationals will counter with lefty Gio Gonzalez (1-1, 2.20 ERA). Gonzalez suffered his first loss of the season in his last start, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Thursday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Juan Lagares
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Zack Wheeler
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler has struggled mightily against the Nationals, going 2-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 10 starts against them.
- Gonzalez faced the Mets back on April 7th, giving up one run in 5.1 innings of work, but didn’t factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win that game 3-2.
- After taking a day off yesterday, Yoenis Cespedes is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cespedes will bat second and play left field.
- With a lefty on the mound, Wilmer Flores is in the Mets’ lineup. Flores will bat third and play first base.
- After missing the past two days with plantar fasciitis, Jay Bruce is back in the Mets’ lineup. Bruce will bat fifth and play right field.
- Michael Conforto will get the night off today with the lefty Gonzalez on the mound. Juan Lagares will start in center field and bat sixth.
- The Mets have optioned reliever Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas. Gerson Bautista, who the Mets acquired from Boston in the Addison Reed deal last July, is up from AA Binghamton to make his big league debut and provide a fresh arm to the bullpen.
