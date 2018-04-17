Aaron Rodgers rips Packers over 'clickbait' article that was published

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been fairly distant from the team during the offseason so far, as he’s been biding his time with his NASCAR girlfriend Danica Patrick, and also found the time to play in a golf tournament.

It’s possible that Rodgers isn’t all that thrilled about what the team has done up to this point, as he saw his good friend Jordy Nelson get released. On top of that, his coach, Alex Van Pelt, was also shown the door. This was a curious move, given his relationship with Rodgers.

So that might be why when Rodgers saw an article involving him that was packaged a certain way for social media, he spouted off at the mouth about it.

Here’s the article in question:

And Rodgers’ response:

I feel like the title of this article needs more click bait. Come on GBP, make something up, or talk to some unnamed sources close to me or something to beef up the clicks. #dalailamaisapackersfan #bighitter #totalconsciousness #relax #fakenewstuesday #GBSnowday #meditation https://t.co/HnAvXBAsyl — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 17, 2018

Overreact much? Yeah, Rodgers was really grasping at straws here. The way the article was teased wasn’t really clickbait-y, just a bit generic. That’s how publishers work nowadays, and Rodgers should know that.