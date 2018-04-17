Blue Jackets player wipes out trying to climb over boards

The Washington Capitals had no answer for Blue Jackets winger Artemi Panarin, who scored a third-period equalizer to help force overtime in Tuesday’s game.

Panarin has five assists and two goals in the series, and he’s given the Caps fits throughout the three games.

He did meet his match on Tuesday, though. At one point in the game, he attempted to make his way to the bench, but could not climb over the boards. He ended up slipping and falling, and the entire sequence was pretty funny to watch.

Panarin falls off the boards trying to get off the ice pic.twitter.com/FtTUwK04kr — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 18, 2018

Panarin likely had his mind on bigger and more important things — like scoring goals, for instance.