It’s been a pretty great week for Desiree Linden.

The 34-year-old long-distance runner won the Boston Marathon on Monday, marking the first time in 33 years that an American has accomplished that feat.

Linden was at Tuesday’s Bucks-Celtics playoff matchup at TD Garden, and she received a great ovation from fans at one point during the game.

Boston Marathon winner @des_linden honored during Bucks-Celtics Game 2 đź‘Źpic.twitter.com/T92XlUpgTy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 18, 2018

It’s great to see Linden enjoying her time in the spotlight. She certainly deserves it.