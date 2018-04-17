Brett Favre auditioned for 'Monday Night Football' gig, it didn't go well

Don’t expect Brett Favre to be in the booth calling games for ESPN anytime soon — at least not at the NFL level.

The Worldwide Leader has been interviewing candidates for one of the most coveted gigs in all of sports — calling “Monday Night Football” games. Favre was apparently in the mix there, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be getting the job, due to the performance during his interview. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post provided the details:

Favre recently came in for one of the auditions, according to sources. Though it was unclear if Favre would even want the job, sources said he was not great during the tryout and has been told he is no longer under consideration. Favre’s agent, Bus Cook, did not return a call. ESPN declined comment.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Favre is a great football mind, and sees the game well, but it’s hard to see him consistent, and we envision plenty of flubs and “oops” moments. And in this day and age, with everything going viral in a matter of seconds, that just doesn’t cut it.

Update: Favre sent the following tweet to discuss the interview.

Wanted to clear something up from today’s press on me & ESPN. Truth is I had a good meeting about possibly joining the MNF crew. I was intrigued when they called yet not sure I want to pursue a broadcasting career right now. I wish them the best of luck and a great season. Brett — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) April 17, 2018

Now that both Peyton Manning and Favre are no longer in the running, we can expect a less animated, more analytical candidate in the booth calling “Monday Night Football” next season.