Drake talks trash to John Wall during game, posts video of it on Instagram story

As the Raptors official team ambassador, rap mogul Drake often makes his presence felt by conversing with opposing players during games at Air Canada Centre.

Sometimes that talk can come in the form of genuine conversation, but the stakes are higher in the playoffs, so Drake has been using his courtside seats to attempt to get in the Wizards players’ heads.

He’s specifically been targeting Wizards star John Wall, and was seen heckling the veteran point guard a number of times during Game 1. Tuesday’s matchup was no different, as Drake continued to have some words for Wall. This time around he even posted a video to his Instagram story showing him heckling the Wizards guard.

“You’re getting bodied by 20 tonight!” Drake could be heard saying.

The Raptors scored 76 points in the first half, and @Drake is talking trash to John Wall. pic.twitter.com/IwGx0VmE7O — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) April 18, 2018

It’s one thing to be getting blown out in a playoff game, but it’s even worse to have Drake rub some salt in the wound while it happens.