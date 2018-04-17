JJ Watt discusses friendship with Barbara Bush after her passing

It’s no secret that Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is a bro, but that didn’t necessarily prevent him from being friends with one of the most well respected women in the country.

Watt apparently had a close friendship with former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away Tuesday after battling congestive heart failure and pulmonary disease.

Bush, at 92 years of age, touched a lot of hearts during her life, and apparently Watt was one of them. Check out what he had to say about her, as well as some great photos.

Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush.

You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship. pic.twitter.com/yuZvQ7o8aH — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 17, 2018

The shot of Bush wearing Watt’s pads is my personal favorite.