Featured

Julian Edelman holds up fingers at Celtics game to signify title pursuit

Julian Edelman holds up fingers at Celtics game to signify title pursuit

Patriots

Julian Edelman holds up fingers at Celtics game to signify title pursuit

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wants everyone to know that his team is preparing to make another run at a Super Bowl win this upcoming season.

Edelman, along with a few other Patriots players and team owner Robert Kraft, was at Tuesday’s Bucks-Celtics game at TD Garden. He was shown on the Jumbotron at one point, and that’s when he held at six fingers — signifying that the team is pursuing its sixth title in franchise history.

These types of gestures usually don’t go well. Hopefully Edelman didn’t jinx his team.

Featured, NFL, Patriots

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home