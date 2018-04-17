Julian Edelman holds up fingers at Celtics game to signify title pursuit

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman wants everyone to know that his team is preparing to make another run at a Super Bowl win this upcoming season.

Edelman, along with a few other Patriots players and team owner Robert Kraft, was at Tuesday’s Bucks-Celtics game at TD Garden. He was shown on the Jumbotron at one point, and that’s when he held at six fingers — signifying that the team is pursuing its sixth title in franchise history.

#Patriots Edelman and Kraft making an appearance on the jumbotron! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VAAYr3S4BC — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 18, 2018

These types of gestures usually don’t go well. Hopefully Edelman didn’t jinx his team.