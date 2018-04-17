No one showed up to Comerica Park to watch Tigers play Orioles (PHOTOS)

Francisco Liriano and Andrew Cashner battled it out on the mound for their respective teams on Tuesday night, and pitched pretty well in doing so.
The problem was that the ballpark was nearly empty during the game, and resembled more of a minor-league game than anything.
It’s no surprise that no Orioles fans showed up to Comerica Park, but you’d think more Detroiters would have been there to cheer on the home team.
Scratch that previous statement — we’ve seen more fans show up to minor-league games, especially when giveaways are involved.
Comments