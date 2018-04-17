No one showed up to Comerica Park to watch Tigers play Orioles (PHOTOS)

Francisco Liriano and Andrew Cashner battled it out on the mound for their respective teams on Tuesday night, and pitched pretty well in doing so.

The problem was that the ballpark was nearly empty during the game, and resembled more of a minor-league game than anything.

It’s no surprise that no Orioles fans showed up to Comerica Park, but you’d think more Detroiters would have been there to cheer on the home team.

36 degrees in Detroit with a wind chill in the 20s. Here’s the scene: pic.twitter.com/p6H0FNtxwJ — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) April 17, 2018

Your crowd in the top of the 1st at Comerica Park. 37 degrees, feels colder. Said Ron Gardenhire this afternoon, "If you want me to make the schedules out, we’d start in Tampa Bay every year, play two weeks and then go north." pic.twitter.com/kVLedWt6JW — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) April 17, 2018

Scratch that previous statement — we’ve seen more fans show up to minor-league games, especially when giveaways are involved.