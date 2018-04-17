I know what you’re thinking. A real shocker, right? Hardly.

One glance at the upcoming football schedule for Penn State likely led to one pretty obvious conclusion. When the Ohio State Buckeyes roll into Happy Valley at the end of September, the home fans in Beaver Stadium were going to be decked out in white. Today, Penn State made it official. The home game against Ohio State on September 29 is officially this season’s whiteout game.

Beaver Stadium. September 29. The Penn State White Out. ⚪️#PSUWhiteOut⚪️ pic.twitter.com/v2MIYMR25M — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) April 17, 2018

Ohio State has become a go-to option for the White Out in Beaver Stadium every two years when the Buckeyes make the trip to Penn State on the Big Ten schedule rotation. This will be the fourth-straight time Ohio State has come to Penn State for a Whiteout game, tying record for a Penn State opponent with Michigan’s four straight Whiteout games.

Penn State first started doing a full-stadium whiteout game every season in 2007, when Penn State hosted Notre Dame for Jimmy Clausen’s first college start. The Nittany Lions won three of their first four full-stadium whiteout games, but hit a rut from 2011 through 2015 with a 1-4 record in that stretch.

Penn State has now won two consecutive Whiteout games, but Penn State has never won three in a row. After stunning Ohio State in 2016 and smacking around Michigan last season, Penn State will look to win a third consecutive Whiteout game for the first time in program history.

The 2018 Whiteout game could also potentially pit the two highest-ranked teams in a Whiteout game, and looks possible to be a clash of top 10 (top 5?) teams. Penn State has a shot at being 4-0 before the Ohio State game, as does Ohio State. Aside from the Week 2 whiteout game against Alabama in 2011, the only other whiteout game between two undefeated teams was in 2009 against Iowa (the Hawkeyes entered 3-0 and left 4-0).

Penn State White Out Results

Record: 6-5 (full stadium whiteout only)

2007: No. 14 Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10

2008: No. 12 Penn State 38, No. 22 Illinois 24

2009: Iowa 21, No. 5 Penn State 10

2010: Penn State 41, Michigan 31

2011: No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11

2012: No. 9 Ohio State 35, Penn State 23

2013: Penn State 43, No. 18 Michigan 40 (4 OT)

2014: No. 13 Ohio State 31, Penn State 24

2015: No. 14 Michigan 28, Penn State 16

2016: Penn State 24, No. 2 Ohio State 21

2017: No. 2 Penn State 42, No. 19 Michigan 13

Follow Nittany Lions Den on Twitter and Facebook.