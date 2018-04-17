Sports Stars’ Enviable Abodes!

Who doesn’t envy a sports star? They’re living the dream, right? They’re doing something they love for a living, they earn an eye-watering sum and they live like royalty, or better than royalty in some cases!

Now while it’s probably not too healthy to get overly fixated on the lives of other people and fall foul of that grass-is-always-greener mentality, there’s no harm in indulging in a little ogling every now and then. With that said, let’s look at a few ridiculous homes and marvel at their brilliance….

Tom Brady’s Massachusetts Mansion

When you have a net worth of around $44 million you can afford to splash out a little when it comes to the home! The latest Brady abode in Massachusetts is actually ever so slightly smaller than his last residence in Los Angeles. Size isn’t everything though, and having sold that to Dr Dre of all people in 2014 for a cool $40 million he is now living it up in a mansion situated only half an hour away from the practice stadium of The Patriots. Highlights of the five-bedroom property include a library with a balcony overlooking the gym to help maintain that all-important mind-body balance, and an impressive wine storage facility.

Michael Jordan’s Florida Fortress

In spite of all it has to offer, Michael Jordan’s home on Jupiter Island has been on the market for years now and the fishes just ain’t biting! The attractions include 11 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and a private sports center which includes a basketball court, as you would expect, and of course an extensive gym. It’s also mere moments away from golf facilities and has a heated garage. Quite way nobody wants to buy this one isn’t entirely clear, but perhaps the décor doesn’t cut it. Quality is important as well as quantity when it comes to the home. As all good sports fans know, a sophisticated wooden bed frame or two goes a long way.

Ronaldo’s Spanish Soccer Sanctuary

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo may not have quite as many bedrooms or bathrooms as the great Jordan but nonetheless his home is none too shabby. Seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms sound alright, particularly when they’re located in the delightful La Finca area of Pozuelo de Alarcon. With a mini soccer pitch in the garden and a famously gender-neutral nursery for the kids, Ronaldo could certainly be said to be doing alright at the moment. Whether his youngsters will take to the game that made his name and have homes with mini pitches of their own one day is another matter….

Tiger’s Luxurious Lair

Tiger Woods’ home can be found on the same swanky barrier island as Michael Jordan’s and is so extensive that it’s divided into two sections connected by a glass-covered walkway. Of course, being a world-renowned sportsman, Woods has a super-swanky gym. However his property can also boast an oxygen therapy room and a diving pool. Oh… and a guest house! …We mere mortals can but dream…!