Writing a Proper Essay on Sports

There are two basic types of essays on sports: one gives general information about some particular sport, another reflects your experience and/or attitude. Very rarely you can elaborate on both points within one essay, but we will give you hints which will help you no matter what your assignment exactly is for now. Not to bore you with standard tips like “make a plan,” “look for sources,” “check the formatting,” etc. we will give you tips on how to write an engaging text which will still answer the demands of your high school, college or university. You might find some of these tips boring or obvious, but it just means your level is higher than average. Enjoy the rest of tips 🙂

Tip #1. Minimize the slang

Though most of the sports magazines are full of vernacular, ritual talk, jargon, you should minimize it in your essay, because you are writing an academic paper. Sometimes, using jargon words is essential. In such cases you can put quotes around the phrase or the particular word and explain the meaning. This will make your essay more lively without violating academic writing rules and principles. At the same time, your essay should not be too dry, because you are writing an essay, not a thesis or research paper including some sophisticated experiments. Keep the right balance between being folksy and professional.

Tip #2. Give real-life examples

Read sports news, sports columnists and this which examples you can use for your paper. It will make your essay much more vivid, and will certainly attract attention. Even if you are writing about sports in Ancient Greece, and there are no recent examples, make connections between the past, the present, and the future and speculate on the development of certain kinds of sports giving, again, some real-life examples.

Tip #3. Say “no” to free samples

It is very tempting to download several free online samples and make a combination of their texts and ideas for your personal essay on sports. However, this decision might lead you directly into the woods. In case you don’t know yet, the free samples can be used only as models, and not always, you can’t just copy information and say it is yours, even if you like the way it is composed. We are not talking about ethics now, if you need a real sample and don’t have time, you can order a custom written paper online about sports. Free samples are fully plagiarized by hundreds of students before you. Services like Turnitin know them by heart, which can cause troubles and accusation of plagiarism. Finally, no one is responsible for the fact-checking, references and formatting in such essays. If you need some inspiration — read professional sports reporters and columnists.

Tip #4. Read aloud

This, of course, works not only for essays on sports, but we can’t skip this tip, as it is exceptionally important. When you read aloud what you have just written, you see technical omissions and awkward phrases much more clearly. Remember, one sentence should contain only one thought, one idea. Don’t try to sound “more academical” just using over-complicated vocabulary and long sentences. “Wordiness” is on the list of the most common academic sins, and you should avoid it at any cost. Your paper should sound flawless when you read it aloud. Make sure you have enough breath to read each sentence.

Tip #5. Try to avoid mediocrity

We fully acknowledge that this tip sounds rather vague, but at the same time, it is an important one. If your paper is the list of cliches, you will receive a reduced mark, even if you don’t make any mistakes. Of course, team sports increase team spirit, of course, running makes you healthier overall, of course, triathlon requires a considerable amount of willpower, but almost every essay your professor reads contains such assumptions. Dig deeper.

Writing about sport don’t try to look better than you are, especially describing your experience. Stay realistic, try to sound inspired regarding the topic and pay extra attention to the conclusion part. If there is an opportunity, use some peer review help, but assess it critically, as finally, this essay is your responsibility. Don’t delay writing too much, don’t wait for inspiration, just write the first sentence and then keep up the good work. Good luck and hope our tips will come in handy!