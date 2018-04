This afternoon, the Minnesota Wild have received some bad news. Their top goal scorer, forward Zach Parise is out with a fractured sternum.

As I mentioned on Monday, Parise had gotten hot at the right time and in the final 32 games, Parise scored (13g-8a–21pts). To put it all in perspective. Parise’s last 21 games have been lights out, he’s scored 15 goals and 18 points.

Parise was injured in the third period of Sunday’s game.

NEWS: Zach Parise will miss tonight’s game & is week-to-week due to a fractured sternum suffered in Game 3 vs. Winnipeg → https://t.co/ykVGeFaW7m #mnwild pic.twitter.com/2JxiyIeqhT — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 17, 2018