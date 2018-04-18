4/18/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (12-4) have hit their first losing skid of the season, dropping their second game in a row to the Washington Nationals (9-9) last night. The game was more of a traditional loss than Monday’s as the Mets simply couldn’t capitalize on numerous opportunities with runners in scoring position. While the Mets have missed a chance to put the Nationals in a big hole in the standings, they can salvage the series finale with a win tonight. First pitch for the last game of the series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 3.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz picked up his first win of the season in his last time out, allowing one four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday. The Nationals will counter with right hander Tanner Roark (1-1, 3.50 ERA). Roark pitched very well in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings against the Colorado Rockies last Friday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Jose Lobaton SP Steven Matz SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: