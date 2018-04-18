NFL

Aaron Rodgers discusses possibility of Packers awarding him new contract

Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has two years left on his current deal, but he appears to want some sort of long-term commitment from the team.

Rodgers has seen his close friend and go-to receiver, Jordy Nelson, be released. Not only that, quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt was also fired. So it now appears that he wants some insurance in return.

He’s due to count for roughly $20.5 million toward the cap in 2018, which is no small number, but Rodgers also knows that the cap will go up soon, and he wants to cash in.

“Obviously we’d like to lock something in at some point,” Rodgers said, via Packers.com. “The team has made that public knowledge, they’d love to do that. I’ve said many times I’d love to finish my career here. There’s more than mutual interest on both sides.”

Still, Rodgers made sure to say he doesn’t want to distract from the team’s goals, and that he’s focused on winning.

“My focus is here,” Rodgers said. “I have a fantastic agent (David Dunn) who takes care of anything associated with my contract. There’s just nothing to report right now.”

Rodgers can say what he wants, but this situation clearly isn’t going away anytime soon.

