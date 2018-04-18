Baker Mayfield to the Jets is a 'done deal,' report states

The Jets traded up with the Colts to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and they appear to know who they want to take.

Big surprise: It’s a signal-caller.

New York traded up in the draft, which many assumed was a move to take a quarterback. Sure enough, that appears to be the case.

The Jets have been linked to Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield, and a report states that the latter landing with the team is a “done deal.”

NFL insider Tony Pauline reported the following on Wednesday:

“One source, who has dealt with quarterbacks at the top of the draft the past five years, believes Mayfield to the Jets is a ‘done deal.’”

We’re not completely sure who this analyst is, and how valid his sources are, but he’s not saying anything that hasn’t been said in the past. He’s just more definitive about it.