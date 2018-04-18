Billboard from Spurs fans urges Manu Ginobili to play one more season

40-year-old Manu Ginobili may be playing in his final NBA games, as when the Warriors win the series — likely sooner than later — the veteran guard could elect to retire.

It was a bit surprising that Ginobili even returned to play this season, to be honest, and he managed to play well. Judging by his body language, it does look like he’s going to elect to retire at season’s end.

Spurs fans, however, want him back, or at least whoever paid for this billboard — which translates to “One more, Manu” — does.

dinero publicitario bien gastado en SA/Advertising money well spent in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/2cR5By09iH — Brent Barry (@Barryathree) April 18, 2018

Uno mas, indeed!