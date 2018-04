Desiree Linden recently became the first American in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon, which is a huge deal.

That type of achievement is cause for celebration, which is exactly what Linden did after the race was over.

Linden, whose Twitter bio lists her as a “whiskey connoisseur,” made sure to partake in some alcohol to celebrate the big win. She passed on the whiskey, but did chug champagne out of her shoe, which was pretty great.

So that’s what shoes are for.