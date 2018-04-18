Eric Bledsoe doesn't know 'who the f--k' Terry Rozier is

Terry Rozier has had big shoes to fill, replacing injured point guard Kyrie Irving, but he’s been exceptional in the first two games of the Bucks-Celtics series.

In fact, Rozier has been the Celtics’ unofficial MVP thus far, with 46 points on 15-of-32 shooting, as well as 11 assists.

But for some reason, Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe, who Rozier has been eating for breakfast, someone doesn’t know who he is.

“Who?” Bledsoe replied when asked about Rozier. “Terry Rozier,” the reporter repeated, which elicited the following response from Bledsoe:

“I don’t even know who the f–k that is,” Bledsoe stated.

Bucks' Eric Bledsoe on Celtics' Terry Rozier: "Who? … I don't even know who the f— that is." pic.twitter.com/t8IIqIhCOK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 18, 2018

You should know, Eric, as Rozier has made you look like a huge liability on defense this series. And if you don’t know, after watching the tape from Tuesday’s 120-106 loss, you will soon.