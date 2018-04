Kings forward Tyler Toffoli is tough as nails, which he showed during Tuesday’s game against the Golden Knights.

Toffoli got hit in the face by a puck in the middle of the contest, yet was tough enough to remain in the game, even though it left him bloodied.

Here’s where Toffoli took the puck to the face pic.twitter.com/4QFLUSrtJm — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2018

The aftermath was not pretty.

Tyler Toffoli took a puck to the face and…yikes pic.twitter.com/GYnO1UKcxU — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 18, 2018

It’s a must-win game for the Kings, and Toffoli clearly didn’t want to miss any action.