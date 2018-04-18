NBA

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan have funny exchange in press conference

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan have funny exchange in press conference

Raptors

Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan have funny exchange in press conference

It’s all smiles in Raptors Land, as the team has finally gotten the lose-game-1-at-home hump off their back.

After Tuesday’s 130-point performance, the team now has a 2-0 lead heading back to Washington. The mood is loose, and players are having fun on and off the court.

That was signified during a postgame press conference with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, the two stars in the team’s backcourt. DeRozan was answering a question, and that’s when Lowry poked some fun at him.

DeRozan: “These days, it’s not like I’ve got to have the mindset to go out there, you know, ‘I’ve got to score 30-40 points.’ I go out there and play aggressive…”

Lowry: “You just had 37. What you mean?”

DeRozan: “I didn’t go out there saying ‘let me score 30 tonight.'”

Lowry: “I’m saying you had 37 though. Don’t say it like you…”

DeRozan: “But I’m saying I didn’t go out there saying…”

Lowry: “But you can’t say that when you had 37.”

DeRozan: “Listen [to] what I’m trying to explain though, bro.”

Lowry: “But I’m saying, I understand what you’re saying, but you had….”

DeRozan: “No you don’t, let me finish, I didn’t even…”

Lowry: “Can I leave?”

Kyle Lowry’s reactions got me dying. 😂😂😂 (via @NBATV)

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

Classic. Here’s to hoping the Raptors remain in the playoffs for awhile, just to see exchanges such as this one.

[H/T: For The Win]

NBA, Raptors

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

9hr

Updates 9hr ago

Last Night – Cleveland 6, Twins 1 – The Twins flew to Puerto Rico, and celebrated by getting their collective butts handed (…)

More NBA
Home