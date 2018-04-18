Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan have funny exchange in press conference

It’s all smiles in Raptors Land, as the team has finally gotten the lose-game-1-at-home hump off their back.

After Tuesday’s 130-point performance, the team now has a 2-0 lead heading back to Washington. The mood is loose, and players are having fun on and off the court.

That was signified during a postgame press conference with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, the two stars in the team’s backcourt. DeRozan was answering a question, and that’s when Lowry poked some fun at him.

DeRozan: “These days, it’s not like I’ve got to have the mindset to go out there, you know, ‘I’ve got to score 30-40 points.’ I go out there and play aggressive…”

Lowry: “You just had 37. What you mean?”

DeRozan: “I didn’t go out there saying ‘let me score 30 tonight.'”

Lowry: “I’m saying you had 37 though. Don’t say it like you…”

DeRozan: “But I’m saying I didn’t go out there saying…”

Lowry: “But you can’t say that when you had 37.”

DeRozan: “Listen [to] what I’m trying to explain though, bro.”

Lowry: “But I’m saying, I understand what you’re saying, but you had….”

DeRozan: “No you don’t, let me finish, I didn’t even…”

Lowry: “Can I leave?”

Classic. Here’s to hoping the Raptors remain in the playoffs for awhile, just to see exchanges such as this one.

[H/T: For The Win]