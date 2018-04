Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has made a habit of rocking outfits that few others can pull off.

That was the case once again before Wednesday’s game against the Jazz tipped off, when Westbrook was seen rocking a tuxedo. He also capped the outfit off by wearing some eccentric black and red shoes with it.

Russell Westbrook makes his entrance into the arena for Game 2 of #Thunder vs #Jazz in #okc looking all fresh and dapper . pic.twitter.com/FCX7xq5maZ — Michael Kinney (@EyeAmTruth) April 18, 2018

Westbrook’s swag level is through the roof.